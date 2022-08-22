Speaker attends Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting in Canada

Speaker of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annisette-George and the Member of Parliament Lisa Morris-Julian are among over 500 parliamentarians, parliamentary staff and decision makers attending the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference which is being hosted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Canada Region in Halifax, Canada.
The theme of the conference, which will conclude on August 26th, 2022, is «Inclusive, Accessible, Accountable and Strong Parliaments; the Cornerstone of Democracy and Essential for Development».
This is one of the largest CPA gatherings in which some of the most critical issues facing today’s modern parliaments and legislatures will be addressed.
Members will also elect the Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee, the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians, the Chairperson of the CPA Small Branches and a new CPA Treasurer.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian