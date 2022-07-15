Spanish Town cabbie charged with rape of two 14-year-old girls

Entornointeligente.com /

The police in St Catherine are encouraging women and girls who have been victims of rape to come forward.

The appeal comes as the police say they have charged a taxi operator for raping two 14-year-old girls on separate occasions.

Charged with rape and having sexual intercourse with a person under sixteen years is Kevon Chisholm, otherwise called ‘Khago’, of Young Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police report that between May and June 2022, Chisholm met the girls separately on different occasions and took them to a house on Welch Avenue in Gordon Pen in the parish where he along with friends took turns and raped them.

A report was made to the police and Chisholm subsequently arrested.

