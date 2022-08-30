South Oropouche River breached

Floodwaters were rising rapidly in parts of Woodland on Monday night after the South Oropouche River burst its banks, sending millions of gallons of water into the community.
Residents were trying to stack valuables on higher ground as the floods continued to back up further inland as far as Debe.
At 8.30 pm, MP for Oropouche West Davendranath Tancoo issued an alert on Facebook saying: «River breaks its bank at Tulsa Trace; Penal braces for flooding.»
He explained: «The pump is not in operation and all operators have left. The water is flowing upstream in the Black River. This means that flooding is to be expected in several areas of Oropouche West, including Gopie Trace, Suchit Trace, Rahamut Trace etc and environs. Please prepare as much as possible.»
Speaking to Guardian Media hours after, Woodland Flood Action Committee president Adesh Singh said he had mobilised a team to assist residents.
He said they also investigated the backup of floods and the breach of the river.
«Three members of the Woodland Flood Action team visited the Trinidad Point Floodgates, where we found five of the 14 gates shut,» Singh revealed.
«The other nine floodgates are not functional and are permanently closed,» he added.
But South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group president Edward Moodie told Guardian Media that the situation was exacerbated because of a 50-foot breach in the riverbank.
«I shudder to think what this area will be like in the morning,» Moodie said.
Both the Bhagmania River and the South Oropouche River drain Barrackpore, Penal, Woodland, Hermitage and Palmiste, but Moodie said when they investigated the backup of floods at the Trinidad Point Floodgates, they realised the Ministry of Works Drainage Division did not have personnel on-site to open the gates at low tide.
«If this was done, there could have been some runoff and the floods would not be as devastating as now,» he argued.
Moodie also said only one pump was set up at the Tulsa Trace picnic site but when they checked, that pump was not functional in channelling out the floods.
«The Minister had said they will bring in two pumps, but only one was set up. When we enquired as to why the pump was not working, we were told there was some electrical malfunction but when we went on the site there was electricity at the site. This means workers are not doing their job,» he added.
This story will be updated as more information comes to hand.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian