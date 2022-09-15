Son killed at mother’s grave digging in Hanover

Entornointeligente.com /

The police in Hanover are probing the shooting death of a man last night at a grave digging for his mother.

He is Everton James, otherwise called ‘Shortman’ or ‘Go’, of Green Island in the parish.

The shooting happened in the community about 9:00.

James, who resides in England, returned to Jamaica last month to complete funeral arrangements for his mother, Hortense James, who died on August 10 after ailing for some time.

She is to be buried on Saturday.

