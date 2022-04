Entornointeligente.com /

An impressive calendar of events has been unfolded by the National Chorale of Jamaica under the patronage of Sir Kenneth Hall, former governor general of Jamaica, to mark the golden anniversary of the choir, which has been presenting excellence in music since 1972.

The year-long celebration commenced with a thanksgiving service at the historic St Andrew Parish Church in Half-Way Tree last Sunday. Something Extra shares the highlights.

