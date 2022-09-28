Something Extra | Tuesday

Entornointeligente.com /

Offering celebratory cheers to the weekend, specially invited guests were treated to an array of flavours at the official launch of the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival. These attendees weathered the pending storm and the traffic last Friday, just to make their way to the Jamaica Food and Drink Kitchen on Barbican Road. The main event, which is scheduled to take place from October 26-30, promises to entice and excite. At the launch foodies were given a taste of the gastronomic experience that awaits, much to the merriment of their palates. See the epicurean highlights in today’s Something Extra .

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com