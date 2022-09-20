Something Extra | Tuesday

Entornointeligente.com /

Last Saturday night, Chris Gayle’s Chancery Hall residence in St Andrew was transformed into party central as it played host to ‘40 Shades of Gayle 2.0’. The star-studded birthday bash for the superstar batsman and self-proclaimed Universe Boss was a global affair which attracted well-wishers from North America, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean, who all put their best foot forward as they danced the night away and enjoyed the all-inclusive fare. Something Extra shares the highlights.

