Internationally acclaimed Jamaican singer and songwriter, Tanya Stephens, celebrated the release of her brand-new Tads Records-produced album, Some Kinda Madness , at Tuff Gong Studios last Thursday. She shared some of her thoughts with ZJ Sparks in between performing songs from the new album, as well as some of her classics, during an intimate session which was broadcast live on Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM. Something Extra was there and brings you the highlights.

