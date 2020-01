Entornointeligente.com /

At Wednesday’s Mayberry Investor Forum, attendees were informed about the recent successes of the Jamaican economy, with Dr Nigel Clarke, minister of finance and the public service, getting up close and personal with the Mayberry audience. The occasion came to a close with audience members and distinguished guests sampling the signature Berry Berry cocktail as they toasted to an evening that was both enlightening and optimistic!

