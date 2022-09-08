Something Extra | Thursday

Entornointeligente.com /

Although the birthday of the ‘King of Lovers Rock’, Beres Hammond, is on August 28, the official celebration with close friends, family and band members who have become a part of his family took place last Monday. Following a sold-out show in Atlanta Georgia, The Continental Atlanta became the venue for a birthday toast to the reggae icon. Aliya Huey, owner of The Continent Atlanta, told Something Extra that her crew was «honoured, overjoyed and somewhat scared. We wanted to make sure that the music was right, the food was right, and, of course, the environment was right for the legend».

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com