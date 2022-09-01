Something Extra | Thursday

Entornointeligente.com /

Caribbean Cement Company Limited held a welcome cocktail reception for CEMEX CEO Fernando Gonzalez at the AC Hotel in Kingston last week. Gonzalez met with notable figures of Jamaican society, discussed key points, and shared insights about the company and its plan for The Rock, ahead of two significant events – the reignited mural unveiling and the groundbreaking of Carib Cement’s kiln expansion project – the following day. The visit to the island, which was his first, was also part of a tri-nation tour of other CEMEX-owned cement plants within the Latin American region. Something Extra brings you the highlights.

