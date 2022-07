Entornointeligente.com /

The ROK Hotel Kingston, Tapestry Collection by Hilton officially opened its doors last week with a ribbon cutting. Poised to play an integral role in helping to build downtown Kingston into a quintessential hospitality destination, the 168-room property, owned by PanJam Investment Limited and managed by Highgate, features 47 suites and promises to deliver a world-class experience. Have a Something Extra look at the opening.

