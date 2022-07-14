Something Extra | Thursday

Entornointeligente.com /

As an ultimate pre-game for the highly anticipated return of Carnival Sunday’s road march, Xodus Remedy delivered on its promise for a spectacular event last Saturday. Soca fans at the National Stadium were treated to a mini road march filled with vibes as they ‘palanced’ the night away. The Smirnoff-sponsored event proved to be the perfect cure for the tabanca as DJs Coppershot, Major Penny, Charlotte, Jus Jay, and Lantern MD fuelled the crowd’s energy and two trucks took revellers around the venue. Something Extra brings you the highlights.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com