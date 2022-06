Entornointeligente.com /

Visa launched the second staging of its annual VISA Nights on Tuesday at Jamaica Food and Drink (JFDF) Kitchen, which enables VISA patrons across the island to benefit from special discounts on menu items when they dine at participating restaurants. Something Extra was in the mix for the happenings. Here’s a look.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com