The Heineken Afterwork Lyme took over Tacbar for the final event in its post-work series, to deliver a premium experience for beer lovers and partygoers. Enthusiastic patrons flocked to the venue to enjoy a night of socialisation, great food, and old-school and current hits, and Bajan deejay, DJ Jus Jay, and resident Heineken mixer, DJ Franco, did not disappoint. Something Extra brings you the highlights.

