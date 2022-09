Entornointeligente.com /

Kingston cannabis chill spot, Epican Tapas Bar and Deck, came alive on Wednesday with the exclusive launch party for Aidonia’s new strain called Banga Kush.

The event was flocked by social influencers, producers, Djs and upcoming artistes from Aidonia’s 4th Genna camp. It was an evening of dancehall bliss, vibes, spirits and, of course, cannabis. Something Extra brings you the highlights.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

