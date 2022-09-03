Something Extra | Saturday

Entornointeligente.com /

Torch-bearers of tourism were recognised at the 29th Annual World Travel Awards red carpet event on Wednesday evening at Sandals Montego Bay. The prestigious event saw several of the island’s hotels, transportation operators, villas and attractions copping the largest number of awards during the two-hour star-studded gala ceremony on the beach of the Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart flagship resort. Sandals and Beaches walked away with 14 trophies; Go Jamaica Travel, four; Jamaica’s tourism ministry and its agency, three, and S Hotel and Spanish Court, two. Goldeneye in St Mary and Half Moon also doubled the fun, both walking away with two awards. Something Extra brings you highlights from the fabulous evening.

