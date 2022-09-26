Something Extra | Monday

Entornointeligente.com /

It was an oversold ballroom that greeted Cedella Marley who was honoured and celebrated by the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) with the International Humanitarian Award for 2022 at the Hummingbird Gala in New York last Friday night. The entrepreneur, designer, author, performer, philanthropist and daughter of Rita and Bob Marley was dubbed a Renaissance woman, who had excelled across a broad range of disciplines, while building on her heritage and love for Jamaica. With tributes coming from near and far, Marley was toasted as a tireless warrior for improving the lives of others and for her foresight, business acumen and strident advocacy. The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan was the venue, and hundreds turned out for the occasion, including her mom Rita. Something Extra brings you the highlights.

