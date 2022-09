Entornointeligente.com /

The Clubhouse Brewery inside the Constant Spring Golf Club was the site of opulence last week as Johnnie Walker launched its Keep Walking Sessions campaign. A hub of multi-sensory experiences, the evening’s festivities included a spirited performance by reggae artiste Ras-I as well as an immersive whisky-tasting experience in the theatre-like-set-up sensory cinema, led by spirit consultant Teika Samuda. Something Extra has the highlights.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com