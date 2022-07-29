Something Extra | Friday

Entornointeligente.com /

Only the red carpet was missing. Apart from that, last Friday night’s gala opening of the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica’s 2022 season of dance had all the glitter and glamour, and the pomp, pageantry and posing of any Hollywood or Broadway opening night. Perhaps because of the three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event drew a particularly enthusiastic audience to a show featuring well-received old and new works. Something Extra brings you the highlights.

