Something Extra | Friday

Entornointeligente.com /

Tropical prints, handheld fans, and summertime magic filled Hope Zoo last Saturday as early-rising soca enthusiasts enjoyed the rum-perfumed atmosphere at Rum for Breakfast as music from vibes masters including Tyler Chung, Patrick the Hypeman, DJ Franco and Matt Camps filled the air. Decked in airy patterns and obligatory pastels, they showed that no matter the hour or the temperature, they were down to fête, and fête they did. Something Extra brings the highlights.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com