Something Extra | Friday

Shuttling between London and New York for major clients, SAINT International model Romaine Dixon is working overtime. He recently landed south of Italy in the island state of Malta, where he was photographed for the just-released editorial for the luxury e-commerce site, The OutNet. Titled ‘Summer Dreams In the City’, the SAINT star’s dreamy location fashion spread was shot by Stephanie Galea and styled by Efe Igbinadolor. Something Extra shares the season’s must-have menswear looks suavely embodied by Dixon.

