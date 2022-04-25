Entornointeligente.com /

The long-awaited return of SunNation’s Sunrise Breakfast Party delivered on its promise of keeping the passion for soca fuelled with premium experiences by delivering a superb execution last Saturday. The Grand Hotel Excelsior in Port Royal came alive as soca lovers were brought together by great music, top-quality liquor, sun, food and fun– elements necessary for curating an unforgettable experience that leaves patrons wanting more. Here’s a Something Extra look at the party that can only be described as a vibe.

