Some streets around Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre to remain closed days after today’s Oscars

Many street closures are in effect around the Dolby Theatre for Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, and some will remain closed several days after Hollywood’s biggest event of the year.

Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue will remain closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The northernmost curb lane of Hollywood Boulevard, along with much of the north sidewalk, is closed in front of the Hollywood & Highland complex and will remain blocked until Wednesday.

Curb lanes of Orange Drive north of Hollywood Boulevard have already been closed.

*The north curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue between Highland and Orange is closed (until 6 a.m. Wednesday);

* The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange and Highland, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access;

* The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the Dolby Theatre portal;

* The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to Orange, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access;

* The pedestrian mid-block crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange; and

* The south curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange.

* Hawthorn Avenue between Highland and Orange (until 6 a.m. Monday);

* Orchid Street from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley;

* Orange from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard;

* North and south sidewalks of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange;

* West sidewalk of Highland from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard;

* Johnny Grant Way from Highland to Orchid Street;

* The remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange to Highland will close.

* Orange will close from Lanewood Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard.

* The north and south sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to 300 feet east of Highland will close, with an 8-foot pedestrian access on

the south side.

* The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close directly in front of the north-south running Hawthorn Alley.

* The east sidewalk and curb lane of Highland from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard will close, except for an 8-foot pedestrian access.

* The west sidewalk of Highland between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards will close, along with the west curb of Highland from Johnny Grant

Way to Hollywood Boulevard.

* The north and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland intersection will close.

* Highland Avenue will close from Sunset to Franklin Avenue.

* Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive, and from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

* Hawthorn Avenue will close between Orange Drive and La Brea, and from Highland and McCadden Place.

* McCadden Place will close from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard.

* Wilcox Avenue will close between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.

Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station today. Regular service will resume at 6 a.m. Monday. Metro bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be rerouted during the street closures.

