Some Services At Spanish Town Hospital Disrupted By Tropical Storm Ian

Errol Greene, Regional Director of the South East Regional Health Authority ( SERHA) says clean up activities have been carried out at the Spanish Town Hospital which was affected by heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Ian. Mr. Greene told Radio Jamaica News that there will be an assessment of the roof which is leaking. News came on Tuesday that the Spanish Town Hospital was now only accepting emergency cases. SERHA has now confirmed that elective surgeries have been scaled down but obstetrics and outpatient services have not been affected. According to the hospital’s Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Jacqueline Wright James, the operations of the Accident and Emergency department and sections of the operating theatres have been affected by the leaking roof. The hospital will be working with other health facilities in the region to accommodate some surgical patients.

