Some JLP Supporters Stage Another Protest Against MP Marsha Smith

Entornointeligente.com /

Scores people protested at the constituency office in St. Ann North East on Tuesday, calling the removal of Member of Parliament Marsha Smith. The residents claim that the MP has not been responding to concerns in the constituency. The Jamaica Labour Party supporters are upset, too, after an office worker was relieved of her duties last week. The supporters decried the move, telling Radio Jamaica News that the worker had given «40 years worth of hard work, sweat, and tears» to the office. One woman added that the MP has not been visible in the constituency, claiming that despite fire destroying the homes of several constituents, «she don’t come to represent one of them». This is not the first time JLP supporters in the St. Ann North East constituency have protested against the Member of Parliament. A similar protest was held on February 3 .

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com