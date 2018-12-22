Somalia: Deadly blasts rock Mogadishu near presidential palace

Entornointeligente.com / Two explosions have hit Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, local media reported.

The first car bomb detonated at a checkpoint near the national theatre, sending thick white smoke billowing into the sky.

The second explosion took place just minutes after, reportedly in the same area.

Mohamed Bulbul, a journalist based in Mogadishu, told Al Jazeera that Mohamed Tulah, the Deputy Governor for security in Somalia’s Benadir region, was wounded in the first blast.

“Government officials are stationed near the area and it is a very guarded place. From what we know the security bomber hit the security checkpoint”.

Images circulating on social media showed destroyed vehicles and debris littering the streets.

BREAKING: Heavy explosion heard in #Mogadishu #Somalia pic.twitter.com/Ddt5TfKCiJ

— DalsanTV (@DalsanTv) December 22, 2018 The explosions have shattered nearly a month of calm in Mogadishu, which is often the target of attacks by al-Shabab.

The al-Qaeda linked armed group, which has carried out several attacks in Somalia and neighbouring countries, is fighting to topple the Somali government and wants to impose a strict version of Islamic law in the Horn of Africa country.

The group used to control most parts of the country, but since 2010, the fighters have been removed from most major towns and cities.

