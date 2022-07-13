Solomon-Baksh reappointed as PCA deputy

Entornointeligente.com /

Michelle Solomon-Baksh has been re-ap­point­ed as the deputy di­rec­tor of the Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty (PCA) for a max­i­mum term of five years.

«The PCA would like to ex­tend its grat­i­tude to Her Ex­cel­len­cy Paula-Mae Weekes ORTT, Pres­i­dent of the Re­pub­lic of T&T, the ho­n­ourable Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley and the ho­n­ourable Leader of the Op­po­si­tion Ms Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar SC for ex­pe­di­tious­ly re-ap­point­ing the po­si­tion of Deputy Di­rec­tor there­by en­sur­ing that the PCA is du­ly con­sti­tut­ed and can con­tin­ue to serve the cit­i­zens of T&T,» the PCA stat­ed in a re­lease on Tues­day.

This is Solomon-Baksh’s sec­ond term as PCA deputy di­rec­tor. She was first ap­point­ed as the deputy di­rec­tor of the PCA by then-pres­i­dent An­tho­ny Car­mona on June 29, 2017.

«The PCA wel­comes Ms Solomon-Baksh back in­to its fold and looks for­ward to the con­tin­ued pas­sion and com­mit­ment she brought to the po­si­tion of Deputy Di­rec­tor,» the PCA re­lease added.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia af­ter the an­nounce­ment, Solomon-Baksh said, «I am grate­ful to God for the op­por­tu­ni­ty to con­tin­ue to serve in this po­si­tion. I am al­so grate­ful to the pow­ers that be for recog­nis­ing the vol­ume and the val­ue of the work that was done over the past five years.»

«I want to ex­press my grat­i­tude to my fam­i­ly both at home and at the PCA for their un­wa­ver­ing sup­port and con­fi­dence in me. And I look for­ward to ded­i­cat­ing the next five years of my life to mean­ing­ful work on be­half of the cit­i­zens of this coun­try,» she added.

The PCA is the on­ly civil­ian over­sight body in T&T.

It is an in­de­pen­dent body set up by Par­lia­ment to keep watch over the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice.

The Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty Act came in­to ef­fect in 2007 as an act to es­tab­lish «an in­de­pen­dent body to in­ves­ti­gate crim­i­nal of­fences in­volv­ing po­lice of­fi­cers, po­lice cor­rup­tion and se­ri­ous po­lice mis­con­duct and for oth­er re­lat­ed mat­ters.»

Ac­cord­ing to Sec­tion 6(1) of the act, «The Au­thor­i­ty shall com­prise a Di­rec­tor and a Deputy Di­rec­tor to be ap­point­ed by the Pres­i­dent on the joint ad­vice of the Prime Min­is­ter and the Leader of the Op­po­si­tion.»

