Solomon-Baksh reappointed as PCA deputy

Michelle Solomon-Baksh has been re-appointed as the deputy director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) for a maximum term of five years.
«The PCA would like to extend its gratitude to Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes ORTT, President of the Republic of T&T, the honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the honourable Leader of the Opposition Ms Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC for expeditiously re-appointing the position of Deputy Director thereby ensuring that the PCA is duly constituted and can continue to serve the citizens of T&T,» the PCA stated in a release on Tuesday.
This is Solomon-Baksh’s second term as PCA deputy director. She was first appointed as the deputy director of the PCA by then-president Anthony Carmona on June 29, 2017.
«The PCA welcomes Ms Solomon-Baksh back into its fold and looks forward to the continued passion and commitment she brought to the position of Deputy Director,» the PCA release added.
Speaking to Guardian Media after the announcement, Solomon-Baksh said, «I am grateful to God for the opportunity to continue to serve in this position. I am also grateful to the powers that be for recognising the volume and the value of the work that was done over the past five years.»
«I want to express my gratitude to my family both at home and at the PCA for their unwavering support and confidence in me. And I look forward to dedicating the next five years of my life to meaningful work on behalf of the citizens of this country,» she added.
The PCA is the only civilian oversight body in T&T.
It is an independent body set up by Parliament to keep watch over the T&T Police Service.
The Police Complaints Authority Act came into effect in 2007 as an act to establish «an independent body to investigate criminal offences involving police officers, police corruption and serious police misconduct and for other related matters.»
According to Section 6(1) of the act, «The Authority shall comprise a Director and a Deputy Director to be appointed by the President on the joint advice of the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian