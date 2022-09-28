Soleco to build solar plants for CB and Jamalco

Entornointeligente.com /

Renewable energy firm Soleco Limited will build two solar plants, totalling a combined 11.25MW, under separate projects for large industrial clients CB Group and the Jamalco alumina refinery.

The larger plant with a capacity of 9.2MW will be installed at Jamalco. But Soleco has not made any disclosures on that project.

The contract for the construction of the smaller one, however, was issued prior to the summer.

«Soleco has signed the construction contract with Grupotec to build our first set of distributed solar projects of just over 2.0MW for the CB Group Ltd,» the company said in a statement posted on its website. CB is a poultry operation owned by the Hendrickson family. It also trades in other meats and animal feed.

Soleco founder Angella Rainford did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the larger Jamalco project.

