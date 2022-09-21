Soldier among 3 in custody

Radhica De Silva
A soldier, who recently joined the T&T Regiment, is now in police custody in connection with the Pennywise robbery and murders of two Allied security guards.
The suspect, who lives in South Trinidad, reportedly told police his vehicle was stolen.
Police said they are seeking to establish whether the soldier, who is attached to the Crest Camp Army Base, in La Romaine, knew the four bandits who were killed by police as they fled the Pennywise crime scene.
The white car used in the heist was torched near the army base in La Romaine, on Monday night.
The dead bandits have been identified as Kyle and Keyon Ramdhan, Greg Dobough and Deaundre Montrose, all of whom are in their 20s and also resided in Fyzabad.
Meanwhile, officers say they have two more suspects in custody. They were arrested in some bushes in La Romaine at the crack of dawn on Tuesday.
These suspects are known criminals involved in armed robberies. They spent the night crawling through drains and bushes as they attempted to elude the police who waged an all-out war against them on Monday.
Police said the suspects know the whereabouts of the missing money as well as the alleged involvement of the soldier.
Meanwhile, although reports surfaced that the mother of one of the dead bandits worked at Pennywise, Guardian Media was able to confirm that the mother was not in the Pennywise Plaza on the day of the robbery.
Speaking to the media at the La Romaine Police Post on Tuesday, Senior Supt of the Southern Division Richard Smith confirmed that the robbers were in police custody but he said the investigation was far from over.
«We are seeking others regarding this investigation. The two arrested at Pond Street are in custody. We found them at the crack of dawn, hiding in the bushes,» Smith said.
He revealed that the police had recovered some of the stolen money at the scene of the murder where security officers Jeffrey Peters, Jerry Stuart, Peola Baptiste and Allister Harris were ambushed and their Mitsubishi pick-up riddled with bullets.
Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob also revealed that the robbers wore bulletproof vests, combat boots and carried sub-machine guns. He said over 100 spent shells were retrieved from the scene of the crime.
Jacobs gave the assurance to the public that the TTPS was ready to deal with criminals.
