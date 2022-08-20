Soldier among 3 held for firearms offences

A soldier was among three persons arrested, and three firearms were seized in anti-crime exercises conducted across several policing divisions, on Friday 19 August 2022, the Police Service reports.
According to a release issued by the Police Service, around 12:30 pm on Friday, Northern Division Task Force (NDTF-North) officers on mobile patrol along Mendez Drive, Samaroo Village, Arima, attempted to stop a man who was entering a brown Honda Civic. However, the man allegedly failed to do so, and a chase ensued. Attempts to stop the vehicle included an officer exiting the police vehicle while in traffic and commanding the driver to stop.
The TTPS reports the vehicle began to accelerate towards the officer, who fearing for his safety and others, discharged his weapon. The vehicle reportedly sped off and subsequently was intercepted at Church Street, Samaroo Village, with the assistance of Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) units and Maloney police officers.
The driver, said to be a 22-year-old serving member of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment attached to Camp La Romaine, was arrested a short distance away after fleeing the vehicle. Police officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found a revolver with six rounds of .38 ammunition.
The Police Service reports on another incident which took place in Cunupia.
At around 5 pm on Friday, two men were reportedly conducting a business transaction in a parked vehicle in Cunupia, when they allegedly were approached by a man with a firearm. The man had exited a silver-coloured Honda City vehicle nearby.
The man allegedly pointed the firearm at both victims and demanded they hand over the cash but one of the victims, fearing for his safety quickly reversed the vehicle and contacted the police.
Twenty minutes later, officers of the Chaguanas Police Station intercepted the Honda City in Charlieville and detained two male suspects. They also allegedly recovered one Beretta nine-millimetre pistol with 16 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
The third firearm and ammunition were discovered in San Juan, according to the TTPS release.
Officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) allegedly found a revolver along with six rounds of .38 ammunition in a black plastic bag near two large concrete cylinders, which was located in a track on an open lot of land between Nicholasville and Shende Street Extension in San Juan.
Investigations into all three incidents are ongoing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian