Soldier among 3 held for firearms offences

A sol­dier was among three per­sons ar­rest­ed, and three firearms were seized in an­ti-crime ex­er­cis­es con­duct­ed across sev­er­al polic­ing di­vi­sions, on Fri­day 19 Au­gust 2022, the Po­lice Ser­vice re­ports.

Ac­cord­ing to a re­lease is­sued by the Po­lice Ser­vice, around 12:30 pm on Fri­day, North­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force (NDTF-North) of­fi­cers on mo­bile pa­trol along Mendez Dri­ve, Sama­roo Vil­lage, Ari­ma, at­tempt­ed to stop a man who was en­ter­ing a brown Hon­da Civic. How­ev­er, the man al­leged­ly failed to do so, and a chase en­sued. At­tempts to stop the ve­hi­cle in­clud­ed an of­fi­cer ex­it­ing the po­lice ve­hi­cle while in traf­fic and com­mand­ing the dri­ver to stop.

The TTPS re­ports the ve­hi­cle be­gan to ac­cel­er­ate to­wards the of­fi­cer, who fear­ing for his safe­ty and oth­ers, dis­charged his weapon. The ve­hi­cle re­port­ed­ly sped off and sub­se­quent­ly was in­ter­cept­ed at Church Street, Sama­roo Vil­lage, with the as­sis­tance of Emer­gency Re­sponse Pa­trol (ERP) units and Mal­oney po­lice of­fi­cers.

The dri­ver, said to be a 22-year-old serv­ing mem­ber of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Reg­i­ment at­tached to Camp La Ro­maine, was ar­rest­ed a short dis­tance away af­ter flee­ing the ve­hi­cle. Po­lice of­fi­cers searched the ve­hi­cle and re­port­ed­ly found a re­volver with six rounds of .38 am­mu­ni­tion.

The Po­lice Ser­vice re­ports on an­oth­er in­ci­dent which took place in Cunu­pia.

At around 5 pm on Fri­day, two men were re­port­ed­ly con­duct­ing a busi­ness trans­ac­tion in a parked ve­hi­cle in Cunu­pia, when they al­leged­ly were ap­proached by a man with a firearm. The man had ex­it­ed a sil­ver-coloured Hon­da City ve­hi­cle near­by.

The man al­leged­ly point­ed the firearm at both vic­tims and de­mand­ed they hand over the cash but one of the vic­tims, fear­ing for his safe­ty quick­ly re­versed the ve­hi­cle and con­tact­ed the po­lice.

Twen­ty min­utes lat­er, of­fi­cers of the Ch­agua­nas Po­lice Sta­tion in­ter­cept­ed the Hon­da City in Char­lieville and de­tained two male sus­pects. They al­so al­leged­ly re­cov­ered one Beretta nine-mil­lime­tre pis­tol with 16 rounds of nine-mil­lime­tre am­mu­ni­tion.

The third firearm and am­mu­ni­tion were dis­cov­ered in San Juan, ac­cord­ing to the TTPS re­lease.

Of­fi­cers of the North-East­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force (NEDTF) al­leged­ly found a re­volver along with six rounds of .38 am­mu­ni­tion in a black plas­tic bag near two large con­crete cylin­ders, which was lo­cat­ed in a track on an open lot of land be­tween Nicholasville and Shende Street Ex­ten­sion in San Juan.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to all three in­ci­dents are on­go­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

