Social media offers parents more controls. But do they help?

By BAR­BARA OR­TU­TAY

As con­cerns about so­cial me­dia’s harm­ful ef­fects on teens con­tin­ue to rise, plat­forms from Snapchat to Tik­Tok to In­sta­gram are bolt­ing on new fea­tures they say will make their ser­vices safer and more age ap­pro­pri­ate. But the changes rarely ad­dress the ele­phant in the the room — the al­go­rithms push­ing end­less con­tent that can drag any­one, not just teens, in­to harm­ful rab­bit holes.

The tools do of­fer some help, such as block­ing strangers from mes­sag­ing kids. But they al­so share some deep­er flaws, start­ing with the fact that teenagers can get around lim­its if they lie about their age. The plat­forms al­so place the bur­den of en­force­ment on par­ents. And they do lit­tle or noth­ing to screen for in­ap­pro­pri­ate and harm­ful ma­te­r­i­al served up by al­go­rithms that can af­fect teens’ men­tal and phys­i­cal well-be­ing.

«These plat­forms know that their al­go­rithms can some­times be am­pli­fy­ing harm­ful con­tent, and they’re not tak­ing steps to stop that,» said Irene Ly, pri­va­cy coun­sel at the non­prof­it Com­mon Sense Me­dia. The more teens keep scrolling, the more en­gaged they get — and the more en­gaged they are, the more prof­itable they are to the plat­forms, she said. «I don’t think they have too much in­cen­tive to be chang­ing that.»

Take, for in­stance, Snapchat, which on Tues­day in­tro­duced new parental con­trols in what it calls the «Fam­i­ly Cen­ter» — a tool that lets par­ents see who their teens are mes­sag­ing, though not the con­tent of the mes­sages them­selves. One catch: both par­ents and their chil­dren have to opt in­to to the ser­vice.

Nona Farah­nik Yade­gar, Snap’s di­rec­tor of plat­form pol­i­cy and so­cial im­pact, likens it to par­ents want­i­ng to know who their kids are go­ing out with.

If kids are head­ed out to a friend’s house or are meet­ing up at the mall, she said, par­ents will typ­i­cal­ly ask, «Hey, who are you go­ing to meet up with? How do you know them?» The new tool, she said, aims to give par­ents «the in­sight they re­al­ly want to have in or­der to have these con­ver­sa­tions with their teen while pre­serv­ing teen pri­va­cy and au­ton­o­my.»

These con­ver­sa­tions, ex­perts agree, are im­por­tant. In an ide­al world, par­ents would reg­u­lar­ly sit down with their kids and have hon­est talks about so­cial me­dia and the dan­gers and pit­falls of the on­line world.

But many kids use a be­wil­der­ing va­ri­ety of plat­forms, all of which are con­stant­ly evolv­ing — and that stacks the odds against par­ents ex­pect­ed to mas­ter and mon­i­tor the con­trols on mul­ti­ple plat­forms, said Josh Golin, ex­ec­u­tive di­rec­tor of chil­dren’s dig­i­tal ad­vo­ca­cy group Fair­play.

«Far bet­ter to re­quire plat­forms to make their plat­forms safer by de­sign and de­fault in­stead of in­creas­ing the work­load on al­ready over­bur­dened par­ents,» he said.

The new con­trols, Golin said, al­so fail to ad­dress a myr­i­ad of ex­ist­ing prob­lems with Snapchat. These range from kids mis­rep­re­sent­ing their ages to «com­pul­sive use» en­cour­aged by the app’s Snap­streak fea­ture to cy­ber­bul­ly­ing made eas­i­er by the dis­ap­pear­ing mes­sages that still serve as Snapchat’s claim to fame.

Farah­nik Yade­gar said Snapchat has «strong mea­sures» to de­ter kids from false­ly claim­ing to be over 13. Those caught ly­ing about their age have their ac­count im­me­di­ate­ly delet­ed, she said. Teens who are over 13 but pre­tend to be even old­er get one chance to cor­rect their age.

De­tect­ing such lies isn’t fool­proof, but the plat­forms have sev­er­al ways to get at the truth. For in­stance, if a user’s friends are most­ly in their ear­ly teens, it’s like­ly that the user is al­so a teenag­er, even if they said they were born in 1968 when they signed up. Com­pa­nies use ar­ti­fi­cial in­tel­li­gence to look for age mis­match­es. A per­son’s in­ter­ests might al­so re­veal their re­al age. And, Farah­nik Yade­gar point­ed out, par­ents might al­so find out their kids were fib­bing about their birth date if they try to turn on parental con­trols but find their teens in­el­i­gi­ble.

Child safe­ty and teen men­tal health are front and cen­ter in both De­mo­c­ra­t­ic and Re­pub­li­cans cri­tiques of tech com­pa­nies. States, which have been much more ag­gres­sive about reg­u­lat­ing tech­nol­o­gy com­pa­nies than the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment, are al­so turn­ing their at­ten­tion to the mat­ter. In March, sev­er­al state at­tor­neys gen­er­al launched a na­tion­wide in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to Tik­Tok and its pos­si­ble harm­ful ef­fects on young users’ men­tal health.

Tik­Tok is the most pop­u­lar so­cial app U.S. teenagers use, ac­cord­ing to a new re­port out Wednes­day from the Pew Re­search Cen­ter, which found that 67% say they use the Chi­nese-owned video shar­ing plat­form. The com­pa­ny has said that it fo­cus­es on age-ap­pro­pri­ate ex­pe­ri­ences, not­ing that some fea­tures, such as di­rect mes­sag­ing, are not avail­able to younger users. It says fea­tures such as a screen-time man­age­ment tool help young peo­ple and par­ents mod­er­ate how long chil­dren spend on the app and what they see. But crit­ics note such con­trols are leaky at best.

«It’s re­al­ly easy for kids to try to get past these these fea­tures and just go off on their own,» said Ly of Com­mon Sense Me­dia.

In­sta­gram, which is owned by Face­book par­ent Meta, is the sec­ond most pop­u­lar app with teens, Pew found, with 62% say­ing they use it, fol­lowed by Snapchat with 59%. Not sur­pris­ing­ly, on­ly 32% of teens re­port­ed ever hav­ing used Face­book, down from 71% in 2014 and 2015, ac­cord­ing to the re­port.

Last fall, for­mer Face­book em­ploy­ee-turned whistle­blow­er Frances Hau­gen ex­posed in­ter­nal re­search from the com­pa­ny con­clud­ing that the so­cial net­work’s at­ten­tion-seek­ing al­go­rithms con­tributed to men­tal health and emo­tion­al prob­lems among In­sta­gram-us­ing teens, es­pe­cial­ly girls. That rev­e­la­tion led to some changes; Meta, for in­stance, scrapped plans for an In­sta­gram ver­sion aimed at kids un­der 13. The com­pa­ny has al­so in­tro­duced new parental con­trol and teen well-be­ing fea­tures, such as nudg­ing teens to take a break if they scroll for too long.

Such so­lu­tions, Ly said, are «sort of get­ting at the prob­lem, but ba­si­cal­ly go­ing around it and not get­ting to the root cause of it.»

Source: As­so­ci­at­ed Press

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

