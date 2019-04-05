Soca Warriors set for Japan, Venezuela matches

Entornointeligente.com / T&T’s prepa­ra­tion for the CON­CA­CAF Gold Cup in the Unit­ed States in June has been se­cured fi­nan­cial­ly with in­ter­na­tion­al friend­ly match­es against 29th-ranked Venezuela in Sa­bana Grande, Cara­cas on May 29 and the 26-ranked Japan on June 5 in Aichi Pre­fec­ture, Japan. Na­tion­al coach Den­nis Lawrence dis­closed this yes­ter­day at a press con­fer­ence at the Ato Boldon Sta­di­um in Bal­main Cou­va but ex­pressed ma­jor con­cerns about the pos­si­bil­i­ty of the lo­cal play­ers mak­ing the team due to the in­ac­tiv­i­ty of the T&T Pro League. Lawrence is al­so eye­ing a cou­ple of friend­ly match­es with Caribbean op­po­si­tion to cater specif­i­cal­ly for the lo­cal play­ers to get the op­por­tu­ni­ty to make the team. How­ev­er, he made it clear that match­es against re­gion­al teams will on­ly be known af­ter the CON­CA­CAF Gold Cup draw on April 10. Com­ing on the heels of the re­cent friend­ly match against Wales on March 20, Lawrence said the games were se­cured in line with their over­all prepa­ra­tion for the Qatar World Cup, for which the Gold Cup is a cru­cial hur­dle. And the (Venezuela/Japan match­es) are al­so be­ing used to en­sure fi­nan­cial se­cu­ri­ty for the team in light of mount­ing debts by the T&T Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion. On­ly yes­ter­day David John-Williams, the TTFA pres­i­dent ad­mit­ted to a re­port that monies in their bank ac­count were used to pay off play­ers from the Na­tion­al Fut­sal team, a move that came from a court or­der re­cent­ly. The em­bat­tled foot­ball as­so­ci­a­tion boss al­so said they could not have af­ford­ed to pay his staff salaries be­cause of the or­der. Ac­cord­ing to Lawrence, “One of the things we tried to en­sure hap­pen, as we play an in­ter­na­tion­al friend­ly at every win­dow, which we have man­aged to do, through the good works of the TTFA and the pres­i­dent. The next thing we de­cid­ed to do was to up the ante, in terms of the op­po­si­tion, and if you look back at the last six games, we played against coun­tries in the top 50 of the FI­FA rank­ings, which is of good cred­it to what the pres­i­dent has done.” “We now head in to the last stage, go­ing in­to the Gold Cup and a big part of it is that with the ab­sence of the League at the mo­ment, we have got to find a way in par­tic­u­lar for the lo­cal play­ers, be­cause if we don’t do some­thing they will be at a very big dis­ad­van­tage. With these games we have arranged against Venezuela and Japan, that should take care of our Gold Cup prepa­ra­tion. From a fi­nan­cial point of view, the ben­e­fits are vi­tal for us, it will help us from that as­pect, so now we can say how will go about prepar­ing for the Gold Cup.” In the midst of an un­sta­ble Venezue­lan at­mos­phere, Lawrence ex­plained they have been giv­en the as­sur­ance that all will be well for his play­ers for the match. And as a con­tin­gency, he said lo­gis­tics man­ag­er Wayne Cun­ning­ham will be sent ahead of the team, not­ing jok­ing­ly that if he does not come back then the team will not go to play the match. From the Venezuela match, the T&T team will wing out to the Unit­ed States where all the play­ers will as­sem­ble, both lo­cal and over­seas-based play­ers, to trav­el to Japan for the en­counter. The So­ca War­riors are then ex­pect­ed to head back to the US where they will have about four days be­fore their open­ing match. Lawrence be­lieves that in spite of the bit­ter loss to the Welsh if his team takes off from that game, the War­riors could have a good chance at the friend­lies and the Gold Cup. LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

