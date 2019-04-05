Soca Warriors set for Japan, Venezuela matches

Entornointeligente.com / T&T’s preparation for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States in June has been secured financially with international friendly matches against 29th-ranked Venezuela in Sabana Grande, Caracas on May 29 and the 26-ranked Japan on June 5 in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. National coach Dennis Lawrence disclosed this yesterday at a press conference at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain Couva but expressed major concerns about the possibility of the local players making the team due to the inactivity of the T&T Pro League. Lawrence is also eyeing a couple of friendly matches with Caribbean opposition to cater specifically for the local players to get the opportunity to make the team. However, he made it clear that matches against regional teams will only be known after the CONCACAF Gold Cup draw on April 10. Coming on the heels of the recent friendly match against Wales on March 20, Lawrence said the games were secured in line with their overall preparation for the Qatar World Cup, for which the Gold Cup is a crucial hurdle. And the (Venezuela/Japan matches) are also being used to ensure financial security for the team in light of mounting debts by the T&T Football Association. Only yesterday David John-Williams, the TTFA president admitted to a report that monies in their bank account were used to pay off players from the National Futsal team, a move that came from a court order recently. The embattled football association boss also said they could not have afforded to pay his staff salaries because of the order. According to Lawrence, “One of the things we tried to ensure happen, as we play an international friendly at every window, which we have managed to do, through the good works of the TTFA and the president. The next thing we decided to do was to up the ante, in terms of the opposition, and if you look back at the last six games, we played against countries in the top 50 of the FIFA rankings, which is of good credit to what the president has done.” “We now head in to the last stage, going into the Gold Cup and a big part of it is that with the absence of the League at the moment, we have got to find a way in particular for the local players, because if we don’t do something they will be at a very big disadvantage. With these games we have arranged against Venezuela and Japan, that should take care of our Gold Cup preparation. From a financial point of view, the benefits are vital for us, it will help us from that aspect, so now we can say how will go about preparing for the Gold Cup.” In the midst of an unstable Venezuelan atmosphere, Lawrence explained they have been given the assurance that all will be well for his players for the match. And as a contingency, he said logistics manager Wayne Cunningham will be sent ahead of the team, noting jokingly that if he does not come back then the team will not go to play the match. From the Venezuela match, the T&T team will wing out to the United States where all the players will assemble, both local and overseas-based players, to travel to Japan for the encounter. The Soca Warriors are then expected to head back to the US where they will have about four days before their opening match. Lawrence believes that in spite of the bitter loss to the Welsh if his team takes off from that game, the Warriors could have a good chance at the friendlies and the Gold Cup. LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian
