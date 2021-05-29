 Soca Warriors arrive in Nassau for W/Cup Qualifier » EntornoInteligente
29 mayo, 2021

Soca Warriors arrive in Nassau for W/Cup Qualifier

Entornointeligente.com / Mem­bers of the se­nior men’s na­tion­al team ar­rived in Nas­sau, Ba­hamas af­ter mid­day on Sat­ur­day ahead of their CON­CA­CAF World Cup qual­i­fi­er against the Ba­hamas on June 5.

Coach Ter­ry Fen­wick and the home-based con­tin­gent checked in­to the Breeze’s Ho­tel af­ter overnight­ing in Mi­a­mi, USA on Fri­day night. All mem­bers un­der­went their PCR Tests at the ho­tel be­fore a light work­out at the ho­tel fa­cil­i­ty on Sat­ur­day evening.

Bel­gium-based de­fend­er Shel­don Bateau was the first of the over­seas play­ers to join the squad in Nas­sau.

Soon af­ter the team’s ar­rival de­fend­er Robert Primus stressed the im­por­tance of the match, say­ing it will come down to who wants it more and who is more pre­pared.

“It’s two do-or-die games and we need the six points, so we’ll take it one game at a time and ap­proach it as it comes. I be­lieve every­one on board knows the im­por­tance of both games so I be­lieve every­one is up and ready for the task ahead.

“It all comes down to prepa­ra­tion, who is more pre­pared, who is will­ing to work hard­er. We’re go­ing to show a lot of char­ac­ter in train­ing, show what we want to do and go out there and get the points we need,” Primus said.

The T&T team is in a pre­car­i­ous po­si­tion in Group F of the qual­i­fiers, in the sec­ond po­si­tion with four points from two match­es be­hind lead­ers St Kitts and Nevis who they will play in an ex­pect­ed vir­tu­al fi­nal on June 8 in San­to Domin­go in the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic.

The So­ca War­riors need to win the group to ad­vance to the next stage of the qual­i­fiers, but they would first be re­quired to get past the Ba­hamas on Sat­ur­day from 5 pm at the Thomas Robin­son Sta­di­um in Nas­sau.

The team will be with­out the ser­vices of goal­keep­er Nick­las Fren­derup, Jo­mal Williams and Luke Singh, all of who are un­avail­able for the Ba­hamas clash but will be on Fen­wick’s ros­ter for the all-im­por­tant St Kitts and Nevis en­counter.

T&T team for World Cup qual­i­fiers:

Goal­keep­ers: Nick­las Fren­derup (Ran­heim), Adri­an Fon­cette (Po­lice FC), Den­zil Smith (W Con­nec­tion)

De­fend­ers: Radaan­fah Aby Bakr (free agent), Robert Primus (FC Ben­galu­ru), Ke­ston Julien (FC Sher­iff), Shan­non Gomez (Sacra­men­to Re­pub­lic), Shel­don Bateau (KV Meche­len), Aubrey David (De­porti­va Sapris­sa), Justin Gar­cia (De­fence Force), Jesse Williams (Col­eraine FC), Ne­veal Hack­shaw (In­dy Eleven FC), Noah Pow­der (Re­al Salt Lake), Luke Singh (Toron­to FC)

Mid­field­ers: Du­ane Muck­ette (free agent), Michael Poon-Angeron (free agent), An­dre For­tune II (Mem­phis FC 901), Daniel Phillips (Wat­ford FC), Hashim Ar­cia (De­fence Force), Ju­dah Gar­cia (free agent), Khaleem Hy­land (Al Batin FC), Jo­evin Jones (In­ter Mi­a­mi FC),

For­wards: Levi Gar­cia (AEK Athens), Daniel Carr (FC Ben­galu­ru), Gary Grif­fith (Col­eraine FC FC), Ryan Telfer (Atleti­co Ot­tawa), Nick­el Orr (Paeek FC), Jo­mal Williams (Metepan FC).

