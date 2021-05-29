Soca Warriors arrive in Nassau for W/Cup Qualifier

Entornointeligente.com / Members of the senior men’s national team arrived in Nassau, Bahamas after midday on Saturday ahead of their CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against the Bahamas on June 5.
Coach Terry Fenwick and the home-based contingent checked into the Breeze’s Hotel after overnighting in Miami, USA on Friday night. All members underwent their PCR Tests at the hotel before a light workout at the hotel facility on Saturday evening.
Belgium-based defender Sheldon Bateau was the first of the overseas players to join the squad in Nassau.
Soon after the team’s arrival defender Robert Primus stressed the importance of the match, saying it will come down to who wants it more and who is more prepared.
“It’s two do-or-die games and we need the six points, so we’ll take it one game at a time and approach it as it comes. I believe everyone on board knows the importance of both games so I believe everyone is up and ready for the task ahead.
“It all comes down to preparation, who is more prepared, who is willing to work harder. We’re going to show a lot of character in training, show what we want to do and go out there and get the points we need,” Primus said.
The T&T team is in a precarious position in Group F of the qualifiers, in the second position with four points from two matches behind leaders St Kitts and Nevis who they will play in an expected virtual final on June 8 in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.
The Soca Warriors need to win the group to advance to the next stage of the qualifiers, but they would first be required to get past the Bahamas on Saturday from 5 pm at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau.
The team will be without the services of goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup, Jomal Williams and Luke Singh, all of who are unavailable for the Bahamas clash but will be on Fenwick’s roster for the all-important St Kitts and Nevis encounter.
T&T team for World Cup qualifiers:
Goalkeepers: Nicklas Frenderup (Ranheim), Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Denzil Smith (W Connection)
Defenders: Radaanfah Aby Bakr (free agent), Robert Primus (FC Bengaluru), Keston Julien (FC Sheriff), Shannon Gomez (Sacramento Republic), Sheldon Bateau (KV Mechelen), Aubrey David (Deportiva Saprissa), Justin Garcia (Defence Force), Jesse Williams (Coleraine FC), Neveal Hackshaw (Indy Eleven FC), Noah Powder (Real Salt Lake), Luke Singh (Toronto FC)
Midfielders: Duane Muckette (free agent), Michael Poon-Angeron (free agent), Andre Fortune II (Memphis FC 901), Daniel Phillips (Watford FC), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Judah Garcia (free agent), Khaleem Hyland (Al Batin FC), Joevin Jones (Inter Miami FC),
Forwards: Levi Garcia (AEK Athens), Daniel Carr (FC Bengaluru), Gary Griffith (Coleraine FC FC), Ryan Telfer (Atletico Ottawa), Nickel Orr (Paeek FC), Jomal Williams (Metepan FC).
