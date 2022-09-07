Soca artistes help T&T Guardian celebrate its 105th Anniversary in fine style

Entornointeligente.com /

So­ca artiste Shur­wayne Win­ches­ter launched his new song ‘Bac­cha­nal Come’ dur­ing the Trinidad and To­ba­go Guardian’s 105th An­niver­sary staff event at Guardian Me­dia Car Park on Sep­tem­ber 2.

The col­lab­o­ra­tion, which fea­tures King David Rud­der, was re­leased on the air­waves ear­li­er in the day. It is fea­tured on the Her­itage Rid­dim, pro­duced by Nigel Lewis and Prestan Wal­lace.

Win­ches­ter had Guardian Me­dia Lim­it­ed staff mov­ing to sev­er­al of his hits, in­clud­ing Girl Born To Wine, be­fore teach­ing the cho­rus of his new re­lease, Bac­cha­nal Come.

The so­ca artiste, who was the first to win both the In­ter­na­tion­al Groovy So­ca and In­ter­na­tion­al Pow­er So­ca Monarch back in 2006, said he saw the op­por­tu­ni­ty to col­lab­o­rate with Rud­der as a tremen­dous one.

«This col­lab­o­ra­tion is re­al­ly mean­ing­ful to me. Both David Rud­der and I were man­aged by the late un­cle El­lis Chow Lin On,» said Win­ches­ter.

«As artistes, our goal is al­ways to sat­is­fy the long­ing for good, sweet mu­sic, by the peo­ple. No­body can de­ny that David Rud­der has per­fect­ed that.»

