Soca artistes help T&T Guardian celebrate its 105th Anniversary in fine style

Soca artiste Shurwayne Winchester launched his new song ‘Bacchanal Come’ during the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian’s 105th Anniversary staff event at Guardian Media Car Park on September 2.
The collaboration, which features King David Rudder, was released on the airwaves earlier in the day. It is featured on the Heritage Riddim, produced by Nigel Lewis and Prestan Wallace.
Winchester had Guardian Media Limited staff moving to several of his hits, including Girl Born To Wine, before teaching the chorus of his new release, Bacchanal Come.
The soca artiste, who was the first to win both the International Groovy Soca and International Power Soca Monarch back in 2006, said he saw the opportunity to collaborate with Rudder as a tremendous one.
«This collaboration is really meaningful to me. Both David Rudder and I were managed by the late uncle Ellis Chow Lin On,» said Winchester.
«As artistes, our goal is always to satisfy the longing for good, sweet music, by the people. Nobody can deny that David Rudder has perfected that.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian