Snoop Dogg Collaborates With Dr Dre For Release Of New Album, Missionary

Entornointeligente.com /

California rapper Snoop Dogg has announced an upcoming album titled Missionary.

The project is being produced by long-time collaborator Dr Dre, and is a follow-up to their previous project, Doggy Style.

Missionary is scheduled to be completed in November and comes as Snoop and Dre celebrate the 30th anniversary of Doggy Style.

Rumors of the joint effort began circulating earlier this year after the two were spotted in the studio with rappers Saweetie and Eminem.

The pair reunited for an iconic performance at the halftime show for Super Bowl 56, which also featured Em, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com