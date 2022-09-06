Smooth Start To Most Schools

Entornointeligente.com /

Educators in some Corporate Area schools on Monday morning attributed the smooth start of the 2022/2023 academic year to advanced preparations. Though some schools are still conducting orientation exercises, principals say they are approaching the academic year with a renewed sense of optimism. When Radio Jamaica News visited Tivoli Gardens High School minutes to 8 o’clock Monday morning, grade seven students along with their parents were gathering in the auditorium. Tivoli High School Principal Marvin Johnson expressed confidence that the school will follow-through on its plans and «will be doing pretty well this year». He also touted the institution’s responsiveness, adding that «whatever emergencies we have, we’re going to respond to it as quickly as possible, following the guidelines». Another administrator, Shernet Clarke Tomlinson, who is the principal of Edward Seaga Primary School, said she is inspired by the support from parents, who accompanied their children to the school’s devotion. She added that the school is still mindful of COVID-19 and other diseases and has urged parents «to ensure that students are adequately equipped with masks and sanitisers, and so on». St. Elizabeth In St. Elizabeth, several school administrators indicated that they are prepared for the academic year, with adequate furniture and transportation for students on the PATH programme. With respect to the teacher shortage, many of the schools reported that they have set interviews and hope the vacancies will be filled in coming weeks. Smooth traffic The Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) also reported a smooth flow of traffic for the first day of the new school year. Assistant Commissioner Gary McKenzie, Commanding Officer for PSTEB, said there were no reported delays. He said police will again be deployed to monitor major intersections, especially in the Corporate Area, next week – which will be the «real test» as more people should be on the roads. Not so smooth However, it was also not a smooth start to the new academic year for some students in St. Ann. Parents demanding the removal of the principal of Cascade Primary and Infant school in St. Ann padlocked the gates to the institution, preventing access by staff and students. The parents claim that Dr. Marcia Thomas Powell has been disrespectful to them, staff and students. A parent, Shernette Cole, further claimed that teachers quitting and the request for DNA tests from parents have pushed them to call for the intervention of the school’s board. Education Officers from the Ministry of Education Region 3 were locked in a meeting with parents on the school compound in an attempt to diffuse the situation. They gained access to the institution with the assistance of the police. Classes at the school were suspended.

