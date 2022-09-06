Smooth Start at Schools in St. Ann

Entornointeligente.com /

It was smooth sailing on opening day (September 5), at two St. Ann schools, where school administrators and students seemed thrilled at the prospect of an exciting year.

«I was up from as early as 3:00 a.m… excited and nervous at the same time… thinking about opening day,» said Chalky Hill Primary and Infant School Acting Principal, Patricia Pottinger-Bailey.

«I am happy to say, though, that it has been a very smooth transition. Our teachers are happy… our students are excited… we couldn’t have asked for a better opening day,» she told JIS News.

Ms. Pottinger-Bailey said that a lot of preparations were put in place prior to the start of the school year, adding that administrators are cognisant that there is still an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that health and safety protocols are maintained.

«The health inspectors are here to ensure that protocols are still in place and are being observed. Our washstands are up and running… students have been paying keen attention… yes, we are well on our way,» she added.

Ms. Pottinger-Bailey, who also serves as the school’s guidance counsellor, said the fact that she has played a dual role (principal and guidance counsellor) for the 140 students «gives me a unique advantage» in how to relate to students and their needs, adding that «it’s something I take great pride in and will use to the betterment of Chalky Hill Primary and Infant School».

The pattern was the same over at the Steer Town Primary and Junior High where Principal, Michelle White-Guy, said there were very few hiccups.

«We had an excellent transition this morning. Coming off the holidays and back into a school environment can be a little chaotic at times, but not so here at the Steer Town Primary and Junior High, where it was just a beautiful start to the school year,» she said.

«The children showed up on time… our teachers and administrators were on hand to welcome them… it was just an amazing start to the school year,» the Principal added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Linton Bailey, said he was very happy with the reports coming out of both Steer Town and Chalky Hill, noting that «these have been troubled communities, and so we are happy that the schools have been doing well».

«We are very proud of these two schools and the work they have been doing to put both the Steer Town and Chalky Hill communities in a positive light,» he added.

For Immediate Past President of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors, Karen Brown, it was a great opening day for a majority of the St. Ann schools.

«As it relates to compliance it was indeed a great day,» she told JIS News.

