Small, medium contractors selling off assets due to non-payment from State

The Construction Management Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (CoMITT) has painted a bleak outlook for the local construction industry, due what it called the slow pace of payments from the State.
At a symposium yesterday to discuss the state of the construction industry, the CoMITT said the industry is being crippled as payments are not paid promptly after work is done.
CoMITT president Rakesh Ramnath said it is a challenging time for the industry and small and medium contractors are suffering the most.
«At this time, there are a number of small and medium-sized contractors who are actually selling off equipment and some of their assets in order to pay off their debts. This is a real situation where they no longer have the staffing they would have had before, this cash flow situation has certainly crippled these companies,» he said.
Ramnath said the bigger companies may be able to sustain themselves for a little bit longer than the small and medium.
«But really, where are the projects going to come from in order to get the small and medium contractors back on their feet?» he asked.
He said there were even some contractors who had to mortgage their houses to pay off debts.
While the exact figure is not known, the money owed to local contractors is in the hundreds of millions or even billions.
In presenting a possible solution to the problem, CoMITT board member Derek Outridge suggested a new law.
«For years, I have been advocating that the solution is prompt payment legislation. It is what is required in order to ensure that our industry can grow, you know, the government benefits from it. If they were to do prompt payment legislation, the industry will benefit from it, the supply chain will benefit from it. Prompt payment legislation would probably be even bigger than the procurement legislation,» he said.
He said CoMITT wrote to Finance Minister Colm Imbert last year, asking him to include the measure in the budget but this was not done.
He hoped that this upcoming budget will be different.
«Almost all of the developed countries in the world have prompt payment legislation in order to protect the industry. That is the construction industry, which is the economic barometer of a country,» he added.
During the discussion, the panel spoke about several issues facing the industry, among them procurement legislation.
In offering a comment on the issue T&T Contractors’ Association president Glenn Mahabirsingh said, «Immediate solution should be the further proclamation of the procurement legislation, all industry stakeholders need to call on the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to proclaim before the reading of the 2022/2023 budget.»
Just recently, it was revealed by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) that it owes contractors $1 billion.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian