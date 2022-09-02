Sizzla to headline return of Good Times

Entornointeligente.com /

Retro party Good Times returns to Mas Camp on Saturday, September 24, with a live performance from reggae artiste Sizzla Kalonji.

«The Quorum maintained Good Times for patrons even during the entertainment barren period caused by the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with Top Events, we are expanding the party experience for patrons to party in a safe environment and have a good time in a familiar space,» said Jerome Hamilton, a member of The Quorum, in a press release.

«The Good Times experience – great music, amazing vibes and forever friends – resonates with our patrons and Mas Camp is the best venue to recapture the vibe,» he added.

The party features selectors DJ Delano, DJ Liquid and DJ Jazzy T.

Festivities for the 90s themed celebration will kick off at 8:00 p.m. Women will enter the event free of cost before 10:00 p.m.

