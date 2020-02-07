Sixth murder in St Elizabeth since Jan 1

Entornointeligente.com /

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Police are investigating the presumed shooting death of a man whose body was found at his home in Stonefield, Barbary Hall, south-west St Elizabeth on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Michael Taylor, also known as “Jumbo”.

Police say that on Monday night, residents of Stonefield reported hearing loud explosions in their community. However, follow-up checks revealed nothing further.

Then on Wednesday, Taylor’s brother paid a visit to his home, only to find the decomposing body on a bed with gunshot casings nearby. Taylor lived alone, police say.

Taylor’s death brings to six the number of murders in St Elizabeth since the start of the year, compared to two for the similar period a year ago.

Despite the uptick, head of the St Elizabeth Police Division, Superintendent Samuel Morgan told the Jamaica Observer that the police “are not daunted” and are committed to maintaining safety and security.

He said proactive crime-fighting strategies, including mobile and foot patrols in towns and villages, were ongoing.

“The task of the police is to ensure citizens are safe and I want to assure everyone that the concerns of citizens constitute the worksheet of the police,” said Morgan.

He said police investigators were making “good progress” in all the cases of murder.

Three cases had been “cleared up” with arrests of alleged perpetrators — including the killing of a young woman allegedly by her ex-boyfriend in Brinkley, south-east St Elizabeth in mid-January.

Morgan said domestic “disputes and conflicts” appeared to be the root cause of most murders in St Elizabeth.

He said a major effort by police at community meetings in St Elizabeth, is focused on getting people to appreciate the need to resolve differences without resorting to violence.

— Garfield Myers

