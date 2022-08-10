Six-year-old’s tribute to emancipation

Entornointeligente.com /

Young Xha­di­en Dar­ius has made an im­pres­sion­able mark on pro­mot­ers since his an­nounce­ment in the are­na of ca­lyp­so singing.

The six-year-old is the son of singing sen­sa­tion Tami­ka Dar­ius from Point Fortin. The younger Dar­ius burst on the scene dur­ing the heights of COVID-19 and has per­formed at sev­er­al shows and tal­ent com­pe­ti­tions.

His lat­est ven­ture is a re­cent­ly re­leased Eman­ci­pa­tion video penned by Bri­an Lon­don of the song, Africa.

The sec­ond-year pupil cap­tured the hearts of many with his reap­praisal of Too Young to So­ca at The Voice of La Brea com­pe­ti­tion last Sep­tem­ber and won, and he record­ed Kitchy Say as a trib­ute to shar­ing the same birth date as Lord Kitch­en­er. He is armed with the tool of voice, and sec­ond in NACC & NY­AC Eman­ci­pa­tion Ca­lyp­so com­pe­ti­tion 2022.

On Sep­tem­ber 2, young Dar­ius would cel­e­brate his sec­ond an­niver­sary as T&T’s up­com­ing tal­ent; his first record­ing was writ­ten by his grand­moth­er An­gela Dar­ius ti­tled, D Right To Play which speaks of Ar­ti­cle 31 on the rights of chil­dren.

Al­ready two steel­band or­ches­tras have ap­proached Xha­di­en’s man­age­ment team to per­form his songs for Panora­ma 2023; the La Brea Nightin­gales and the oth­er is ten­ta­tive.

His moth­er said she is very se­lec­tive of pro­mot­ers call­ing for him to per­form at shows and the dis­tur­bances it can have on his aca­d­e­m­ic per­for­mance. She said dur­ing the Au­gust/Sep­tem­ber school break he has four book­ings, three in Trinidad and one in To­ba­go.

