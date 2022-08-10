Six-year-old’s tribute to emancipation

innis_fran[email protected]hoo.com
Young Xhadien Darius has made an impressionable mark on promoters since his announcement in the arena of calypso singing.
The six-year-old is the son of singing sensation Tamika Darius from Point Fortin. The younger Darius burst on the scene during the heights of COVID-19 and has performed at several shows and talent competitions.
His latest venture is a recently released Emancipation video penned by Brian London of the song, Africa.
The second-year pupil captured the hearts of many with his reappraisal of Too Young to Soca at The Voice of La Brea competition last September and won, and he recorded Kitchy Say as a tribute to sharing the same birth date as Lord Kitchener. He is armed with the tool of voice, and second in NACC & NYAC Emancipation Calypso competition 2022.
On September 2, young Darius would celebrate his second anniversary as T&T’s upcoming talent; his first recording was written by his grandmother Angela Darius titled, D Right To Play which speaks of Article 31 on the rights of children.
Already two steelband orchestras have approached Xhadien’s management team to perform his songs for Panorama 2023; the La Brea Nightingales and the other is tentative.
His mother said she is very selective of promoters calling for him to perform at shows and the disturbances it can have on his academic performance. She said during the August/September school break he has four bookings, three in Trinidad and one in Tobago.
