Six Schools To Get CCTV Cameras

Plans have been outlined to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in six schools during the new academic year which begins on Monday. The Ministry of Education says $15 million will be spent on installing the equipment. The CCTV cameras are slated for Papine High School in St. Andrew, Denham Town High School in Kingston, Eltham High School in St. Catherine, Grange Hill High School in Westmoreland, Hopewell High School in Hanover and Oracabessa High School in St. Mary. Education Minister Fayval Williams said other initiatives such as random searches to prevent the entry of prohibited items in schools will continue. Mrs Williams, who was speaking Thursday at a back-to-school media briefing, disclosed that all high schools are equipped with metal detectors. In addition, she said the 129 deans of discipline in the system will continue, while the number of guidance counsellors will increase by 98 to 1,016. Mrs Williams urged teachers, principals and other administrators to «heighten their awareness and increase their vigilance» of students. The Education Ministry will also maintain a team of psychologists to provide support to guidance counsellors dealing with students with behavioural issues and those still trying to adjust to the return of face-to-face classes. «There are different levels. Our teachers in the classroom – they would be the first to notice a change in behaviour. They can activate the guidance counsellors at the schools, and if the guidance counsellors feel that there is need for more beyond what they can do, then we have this system in place to help our guidance counsellors,» she said. Parental vigilance Maureen Dwyer, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, called for greater parental vigilance in combating behavioural and substance abuse issues among children. A report, titled A Rapid Situation Assessment on Substance Use and Urgent Issues in Secondary Schools , released Thursday, revealed that molly pills, vaping and edibles are the top three substances being abused by Jamaican adolescents and are easily accessible to students. Miss Dwyer stressed the need for parents to monitor their children, noting that although schools are controlled environments, «we have no control sometimes over the surrounding, the shop across the road or the vendor two doors down». She said as the ministry moves to create policies to make schools safe, parents will also have to «stop paying lip service… and come onboard with us to help us make sure that our children at least get a chance to be all that they can be». Speaking Thursday at a media briefing, Miss Dwyer disclosed that the ministry has earmarked $20 million to address behavioural problems among students as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

