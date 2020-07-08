 Six more imported COVID cases push overall tally to 751 - EntornoInteligente
8 julio, 2020
six_more_imported_covid_cases_push_overall_tally_to_751.jpg

Six more imported COVID cases push overall tally to 751

7 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Six new imported #COVID cases were today confirmed in Jamaica, bringing the overall count to 751.

Five of the cases are patients who arrived on flights from the USA and one from Canada.

Meanwhile, 600 patients have so far recovered with 124 others described as active cases.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at  [email protected]  or  edito[email protected] .

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Ir a Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Publicidad en Entorno

Sígue a @entornoint


Allanamiento a las oficinas de EntornoInteligente

Adscoins

Smart Reputation