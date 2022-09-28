Sisters of UWI worker killed by boyfriend:

Entornointeligente.com /

«Be care­ful who you al­low in­to your home and in­to lives.»

The warn­ing has come from the fam­i­ly of 39-year-old Maris­sa Ed­wards, who was killed by her boyfriend, who then took his own life days lat­er.

Speak­ing with re­porters at their Freeport home yes­ter­day, Ed­wards’ sis­ter Lisa said they nev­er imag­ined this out­come, as Ed­wards’ boyfriend, Sime­on Roopc­hand, had a broth­er­ly re­la­tion­ship with them.

Lisa said he was not a vi­o­lent per­son.

«Be care­ful, know who you let in­to your home and your fam­i­ly be­cause this has left us bro­ken. She is our sis­ter. There is a child with­out a moth­er, a moth­er with­out a daugh­ter, a sis­ter with­out our next sis­ter,» she said.

«Just be care­ful, be­cause you nev­er know who you could let in­to your home, be­cause the per­son did not show signs of ag­gres­sion or a bad side. He used to laugh and play. We had nick­names. He was like a broth­er. For him to turn and do this to this fam­i­ly, he was self­ish,» she lament­ed.

They said Ed­wards was ex­cit­ed about go­ing with her 16-year-old daugh­ter to reg­is­ter for A-Lev­els but she nev­er got the chance.

De­scrib­ing Ed­wards as their pro­tec­tor, an­oth­er sis­ter, Crys­tal Cox, said they come from a strong-spir­i­tu­al back­ground, as their fa­ther is a pas­tor, so Maris­sa was God-fear­ing, gen­er­ous, hard-work­ing and fam­i­ly-ori­ent­ed.

Ed­wards was in a re­la­tion­ship with Roopc­hand, 51, for about two years, but she had planned to end the re­la­tion­ship, they said.

While Roopc­hand was not abu­sive, Ed­wards’ sis­ters said he would ac­cuse her of be­ing un­faith­ful. How­ev­er, Cox said she did not like the way he spoke to her and had warned her sis­ter that he was dan­ger­ous.

«Even though he would not have been giv­ing off that dan­ger­ous per­sona, I just felt that he was dan­ger­ous,» said Cox.

But she said Ed­wards dis­missed her warn­ings, in­sist­ing that she could take care of her­self.

Ed­wards, an ad­min­is­tra­tive clerk at the Fac­ul­ty of Med­ical Sci­ences at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies’ St Au­gus­tine cam­pus, left her home with Roopc­hand around 7 pm on Sep­tem­ber 18 to go for drinks.

Roopc­hand ar­rived at Ed­wards’ home that day around 6 am, claim­ing he had come to pick her up for work and to take her daugh­ter to school. When rel­a­tives sub­se­quent­ly in­quired about Ed­wards’ where­abouts, he claimed he dropped Ed­wards on the high­way by a track which leads to their home.

Roopc­hand dropped and picked up Ed­wards’ daugh­ter from school that day. He in­sist­ed he did not know where she was and pre­tend­ed to be con­cerned. How­ev­er, Cox said he be­gan act­ing sus­pi­cious­ly when they told him that the GPS on Ed­wards’ phone was not col­lab­o­rat­ing with his sto­ry. She said he sub­se­quent­ly sent mes­sages to fam­i­ly mem­bers, claim­ing that they had ru­ined his life.

Roopc­hand’s car was found in Tabaquite on Tues­day and on Sat­ur­day his body was found hang­ing from a tree.

While «it’s re­al­ly hard» to cope with her sis­ter’s death, Cox be­lieves if they don’t even­tu­al­ly for­give him, they would not be able to heal.

«I tru­ly be­lieve that I am learn­ing to for­give on a dai­ly ba­sis, that is why I am try­ing not to say any­thing about the in­di­vid­ual be­cause we need to heal. I be­lieve that hurt­ing peo­ple hurts peo­ple,» she added.

Ed­wards’ de­com­pos­ing body was found in drain off Ex­change Link Road, Cou­va, on Mon­day by mem­bers of the Val­lence Ramb­harat-led Hunters Search and Res­cue Team and her broth­ers, who had been comb­ing ar­eas in Cen­tral and Tabaquite since she dis­ap­peared.

Ed­wards’ rel­a­tives iden­ti­fied her body at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre yes­ter­day and an au­top­sy is ex­pect­ed to be done this week.

