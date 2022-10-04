Siparia West wins 5th on the trot in SSFL Boys Championship

Entornointeligente.com /

nigel.si­[email protected]

Siparia West Sec­ondary moved a step clos­er to claim­ing the Tiger Tanks Sec­ondary School Foot­ball League Boys Cham­pi­onship Di­vi­sion South Zone crown with a 7-2 thump­ing of Fyz­abad An­gli­can Sec­ondary on Fri­day last.

The win was the fifth from as many match­es for Siparia West to lead the five-team ta­ble with a max­i­mum of 15 points, eight clear of Pt Fortin East and Ste Madeleine who bat­tled to a 3-3 draw in the zone’s oth­er match, and who both have a match in hand.

In the Cen­tral Zone, Pre­sen­ta­tion Col­lege of Ch­agua­nas made it three straight wins via their 6-3 spank­ing of Cou­va East to lead with a max­i­mum of nine points, three more than Mir­a­cle Min­istries, 11-0 vic­tors over AS­JA Boys Col­lege.

Ari­ma North al­so main­tained their 100 per cent win­ning record with a fifth win in a row in the East Zone fol­low­ing a 4-1 beat­ing of Man­zanil­la to stay five points ahead of El Do­ra­do East, 4-0 win­ners against Holy Cross Col­lege while Va­len­cia downed Five Rivers, 3-0.

In the North Zone, leader St Mary’s Col­lege re­gained its win­ning ways with a 4-2 win over Tran­quil­li­ty Sec­ondary to im­prove to 13 points from five match­es, three more than Trin­i­ty Col­lege Mo­ka, 2-0 vic­tors over Mu­cu­rapo West Sec­ondary.

The race is much clos­er in the To­ba­go Zone with Bish­op’s High School’s 3-2 win over Ma­son Hall Sec­ondary push­ing them to ten points from four match­es, and a one-point lead over Scar­bor­ough Sec­ondary who spanked Rox­bor­ough Sec­ondary 4-2 for a third win from as many match­es played while Sig­nal Hill de­feat­ed Good­wood Sec­ondary 5-1.

At the end of the five zon­al com­pe­ti­tions, the di­vi­sion­al win­ners will ad­vance to the SS­FL Cham­pi­onship Di­vi­sion «Big Five» from which the top three teams will gain pro­mo­tion to the Pre­mier Di­vi­sion for the 2023 sea­son.

Cen­tral Zone SS­FL match­es post­poned due to COVID-19

Match­es in the Tiger Tank Sec­ondary Schools Foot­ball League Boys Cham­pi­onship Di­vi­sion Cen­tral Zone have been post­poned for the week, be­gin­ning with the two match­es card­ed for to­day.

This af­ter the SSL is­sued a press re­lease via Gen­er­al Sec­re­tary Aza­ad Mo­hammed-Khan which said that due to an abun­dance of cau­tion, all games in the Boys Cham­pi­onship Di­vi­sion of the Cen­tral Zone sched­uled for Oc­to­ber 4, and Oc­to­ber 7 have been post­poned due to a date to be de­ter­mined.

Due to the fact that stu­dents from Pre­sen­ta­tion Col­lege, San Fer­nan­do and Cou­va East Sec­ondary have been ex­hibit­ing COVID-19 re­lat­ed symp­toms, the SS­FL has tak­en a de­ci­sion to post­poned the match­es. Both teams faced off in a league match on Fri­day last which Pre­sen­ta­tion Col­lege won 6-3 on Fri­day last.

Fri­day’s Re­sults

North

Blan­chisseuse vs Diego Mar­tin Cen­tral – did not play

St Mary’s 4 vs Tran­quil­li­ty 2

Trin­i­ty Col­lege Mo­ka 2 vs Mu­cu­rapo West 0

South

Ste Madeleine 3 vs Pt Fortin East 3

Siparia West 7 vs Fyz­abad An­gli­can 2

Cen­tral

Pre­sen­ta­tion (Ch­agua­nas) 6 vs Cou­va East 3

Mir­a­cle Min­istries 11 vs AS­JA Boys 0

East

Va­len­cia 3 vs Five Rivers 0

Ari­ma North 4 vs Man­zanil­la 1

El Do­ra­do East 4 vs Holy Cross 0

Sat­ur­day’s Re­sults

To­ba­go

Bish­op’s High 3 vs Ma­son Hall 2

Sig­nal Hill 5 vs Good­wood 1

Scar­bor­ough 4 vs Rox­bor­ough 2

Up­com­ing match­es

Tues­day’s Oc­to­ber 5″

Cen­tral

Pre­sen­ta­tion (Ch­agua­nas) vs AS­JA Boys, Ch­agua­nas

Cou­va East vs Mir­a­cle Min­istries, Cou­va East

East

Va­len­cia vs Holy Cross, Va­len­cia

El Do­ra­do East vs Ari­ma North, El Do­ra­do East

Man­zanil­la vs Five Rivers, Man­zanil­la

North

Mu­cu­rapo West vs Blan­chisseuse, Mu­cu­rapo West

Diego Mar­tin Cen­tral vs St Mary’s, Diego Mar­tin Cen­tral

Trin­i­ty Col­lege Mo­ka vs Tran­quil­li­ty, Trin­i­ty, Mo­ka, Mar­aval

South

Pt Fortin East vs Siparia West, Pt Fortin

Princes Town West vs Fyz­abad An­gli­can, Princes Town

To­ba­go

Pen­te­costal Light & Life vs Sig­nal Hill, Sig­nal Hill

Scar­bor­ough vs Ma­son Hall, Shaw Park Com­plex

Good­wood vs Rox­bor­ough, Cyd Gray Com­plex, Rox­bor­ough

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com