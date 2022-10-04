Siparia West wins 5th on the trot in SSFL Boys Championship

nigel.si[email protected]
Siparia West Secondary moved a step closer to claiming the Tiger Tanks Secondary School Football League Boys Championship Division South Zone crown with a 7-2 thumping of Fyzabad Anglican Secondary on Friday last.
The win was the fifth from as many matches for Siparia West to lead the five-team table with a maximum of 15 points, eight clear of Pt Fortin East and Ste Madeleine who battled to a 3-3 draw in the zone’s other match, and who both have a match in hand.
In the Central Zone, Presentation College of Chaguanas made it three straight wins via their 6-3 spanking of Couva East to lead with a maximum of nine points, three more than Miracle Ministries, 11-0 victors over ASJA Boys College.
Arima North also maintained their 100 per cent winning record with a fifth win in a row in the East Zone following a 4-1 beating of Manzanilla to stay five points ahead of El Dorado East, 4-0 winners against Holy Cross College while Valencia downed Five Rivers, 3-0.
In the North Zone, leader St Mary’s College regained its winning ways with a 4-2 win over Tranquillity Secondary to improve to 13 points from five matches, three more than Trinity College Moka, 2-0 victors over Mucurapo West Secondary.
The race is much closer in the Tobago Zone with Bishop’s High School’s 3-2 win over Mason Hall Secondary pushing them to ten points from four matches, and a one-point lead over Scarborough Secondary who spanked Roxborough Secondary 4-2 for a third win from as many matches played while Signal Hill defeated Goodwood Secondary 5-1.
At the end of the five zonal competitions, the divisional winners will advance to the SSFL Championship Division «Big Five» from which the top three teams will gain promotion to the Premier Division for the 2023 season.
Central Zone SSFL matches postponed due to COVID-19
Matches in the Tiger Tank Secondary Schools Football League Boys Championship Division Central Zone have been postponed for the week, beginning with the two matches carded for today.
This after the SSL issued a press release via General Secretary Azaad Mohammed-Khan which said that due to an abundance of caution, all games in the Boys Championship Division of the Central Zone scheduled for October 4, and October 7 have been postponed due to a date to be determined.
Due to the fact that students from Presentation College, San Fernando and Couva East Secondary have been exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms, the SSFL has taken a decision to postponed the matches. Both teams faced off in a league match on Friday last which Presentation College won 6-3 on Friday last.
Friday’s Results
North
Blanchisseuse vs Diego Martin Central – did not play
St Mary’s 4 vs Tranquillity 2
Trinity College Moka 2 vs Mucurapo West 0
South
Ste Madeleine 3 vs Pt Fortin East 3
Siparia West 7 vs Fyzabad Anglican 2
Central
Presentation (Chaguanas) 6 vs Couva East 3
Miracle Ministries 11 vs ASJA Boys 0
East
Valencia 3 vs Five Rivers 0
Arima North 4 vs Manzanilla 1
El Dorado East 4 vs Holy Cross 0
Saturday’s Results
Tobago
Bishop’s High 3 vs Mason Hall 2
Signal Hill 5 vs Goodwood 1
Scarborough 4 vs Roxborough 2
Upcoming matches
Tuesday’s October 5″
Central
Presentation (Chaguanas) vs ASJA Boys, Chaguanas
Couva East vs Miracle Ministries, Couva East
East
Valencia vs Holy Cross, Valencia
El Dorado East vs Arima North, El Dorado East
Manzanilla vs Five Rivers, Manzanilla
North
Mucurapo West vs Blanchisseuse, Mucurapo West
Diego Martin Central vs St Mary’s, Diego Martin Central
Trinity College Moka vs Tranquillity, Trinity, Moka, Maraval
South
Pt Fortin East vs Siparia West, Pt Fortin
Princes Town West vs Fyzabad Anglican, Princes Town
Tobago
Pentecostal Light & Life vs Signal Hill, Signal Hill
Scarborough vs Mason Hall, Shaw Park Complex
Goodwood vs Roxborough, Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough
