Siparia Corp to Faris: Is not a parlour we running, give us our money

Ac­cus­ing the Gov­ern­ment of de­lib­er­ate­ly starv­ing them of fund­ing, mem­bers of UNC-con­trolled Siparia Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion in­tend to em­bark on a se­ries of protests.

Speak­ing at a me­dia brief­ing at the cor­po­ra­tion yes­ter­day, chair­man, Di­nesh Sankars­ingh said they are un­able to de­liv­er goods and ser­vices to burgess­es, re­pair in­fra­struc­ture and build­ings, re­pair and main­tain ve­hi­cles and equip­ment or even hire work­ers.

Av­o­cat/San Fran­cique North coun­cil­lor Dood­nath Mayrhoo said be­cause of their over $4 mil­lion debt, they have al­so been black­list­ed by 27 con­trac­tors. Not­ing that the cor­po­ra­tion serves a huge ge­o­graph­i­cal area from Pe­nal to Ica­cos, Sankars­ingh said in terms of re­cur­rent ex­pen­di­ture, the orig­i­nal al­lo­ca­tion was over $79 mil­lion but they have on­ly re­ceived rough­ly $66 mil­lion. With the clo­sure of Petrotrin, Sankers­ingh said there has been a greater de­mand on the cor­po­ra­tion but they don’t have the fund­ing.

Sankers­ingh al­so not­ed that res­i­dents through­out the dis­trict have been neg­a­tive­ly im­pact­ed by flood­ing.

«We do not have the re­sources phys­i­cal, mon­e­tary, fi­nan­cial, oth­er­wise, to as­sist res­i­dents of that area and that is a ma­jor trav­es­ty in de­liv­er­ing,» he lament­ed.

The chair­man said an­oth­er ma­jor is­sue is that most of their ve­hi­cles are not work­ing and they do not have the mon­ey to re­pair them.

Coun­cil­lor Mayrhoo added that the $4.6 mil­lion owed by the cor­po­ra­tion, if not cleared soon will roll over in­to the new fi­nan­cial year.

«I want to let the Min­is­ter know, Mr Al-Rawi this is not a par­lour we run­ning here this is the Siparia Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion we de­liv­er goods and ser­vices to over 80,000 peo­ple in the re­gion.» He called on the Min­ster to, «stop play­ing pol­i­tics and en­sure that al­lo­ca­tions are re­leased to the cor­po­ra­tion so we could run the cor­po­ra­tion ef­fec­tive­ly and pro­vide the ser­vices that are so de­sired by the burgess­es.»

Sankars­ingh said they in­tend to join with mem­bers of the Pe­nal Debe Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion in a protest out­side of Par­lia­ment on Bud­get Day.

«We will al­so un­der­take our own forms of le­git­i­mate protest and con­cerns to high­light the is­sues,» he said.

When con­tact­ed Al-Rawi said he would is­sue a re­sponse but up to press time none was forth­com­ing.

