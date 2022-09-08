Siparia Corp to Faris: Is not a parlour we running, give us our money

Accusing the Government of deliberately starving them of funding, members of UNC-controlled Siparia Regional Corporation intend to embark on a series of protests.
Speaking at a media briefing at the corporation yesterday, chairman, Dinesh Sankarsingh said they are unable to deliver goods and services to burgesses, repair infrastructure and buildings, repair and maintain vehicles and equipment or even hire workers.
Avocat/San Francique North councillor Doodnath Mayrhoo said because of their over $4 million debt, they have also been blacklisted by 27 contractors. Noting that the corporation serves a huge geographical area from Penal to Icacos, Sankarsingh said in terms of recurrent expenditure, the original allocation was over $79 million but they have only received roughly $66 million. With the closure of Petrotrin, Sankersingh said there has been a greater demand on the corporation but they don’t have the funding.
Sankersingh also noted that residents throughout the district have been negatively impacted by flooding.
«We do not have the resources physical, monetary, financial, otherwise, to assist residents of that area and that is a major travesty in delivering,» he lamented.
The chairman said another major issue is that most of their vehicles are not working and they do not have the money to repair them.
Councillor Mayrhoo added that the $4.6 million owed by the corporation, if not cleared soon will roll over into the new financial year.
«I want to let the Minister know, Mr Al-Rawi this is not a parlour we running here this is the Siparia Regional Corporation we deliver goods and services to over 80,000 people in the region.» He called on the Minster to, «stop playing politics and ensure that allocations are released to the corporation so we could run the corporation effectively and provide the services that are so desired by the burgesses.»
Sankarsingh said they intend to join with members of the Penal Debe Regional Corporation in a protest outside of Parliament on Budget Day.
«We will also undertake our own forms of legitimate protest and concerns to highlight the issues,» he said.
When contacted Al-Rawi said he would issue a response but up to press time none was forthcoming.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian