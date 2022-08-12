Sinclair included for Black Caps ODIs

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Rookie off-spinner Kevin Sinclair is poised to make his One-Day International debut after being chosen in a 14-man squad to face New Zealand in the upcoming three-match series in Barbados.
The 22-year-old has already played six Twenty20 Internationals, the last one coming nearly 14 months ago.
Fellow Guyanese, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, had also been named in the squad but will have to undergo a fitness test to convince selectors of his recovery from a finger injury sustained in the series against India last month.
«As we stated before, we are looking to broaden the pool of players and we have decided to give Sinclair an opportunity in the CG United ODI Series against New Zealand,» said chief selector, the Most Honourable Desmond Haynes.
«He has been in the system for a while and was also in the ‘A Team’ to play against Bangladesh ‘A’ in the upcoming series. We believe with his calm approach and skills he will do well in the matches against New Zealand.»
West Indies will clash with the Black Caps on August 17, 19 and 21 – all three matches set to be played under lights at storied Kensington Oval.
The series, part of the CC ODI Super League, will be critical for West Indies as they chase automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in India.
West Indies and New Zealand have shared the last 13 ODIs, both sides winning six matches apiece, but the Caribbean side were swept 3-0 in the last bilateral series five years ago.
«New Zealand is a very good cricketing nation, and this will be a very competitive series,» Haynes continued.
«We have the confidence in the players selected that they will do very well. This is the last series of the international season at home, and it would be good to end with some solid performances as we continue to build towards the ICC World Cup in India next year.»
West Indies enter the New Zealand series on the back of three successive resounding 3-0 clean sweeps at the hands of Pakistan, Bangladesh and India.
CMC
SQUAD – Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair
Matches
At Kensington Oval, Barbados (Start time 2 pm)
Wednesday: 1st CG United ODI
August 19: 2nd CG United ODI
August 21: 3rd CG United ODI
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian