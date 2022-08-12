Sinclair included for Black Caps ODIs

Entornointeligente.com /

ST JOHN’S, An­tigua – Rook­ie off-spin­ner Kevin Sin­clair is poised to make his One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al de­but af­ter be­ing cho­sen in a 14-man squad to face New Zealand in the up­com­ing three-match se­ries in Bar­ba­dos.

The 22-year-old has al­ready played six Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­als, the last one com­ing near­ly 14 months ago.

Fel­low Guyanese, left-arm spin­ner Gu­dakesh Motie, had al­so been named in the squad but will have to un­der­go a fit­ness test to con­vince se­lec­tors of his re­cov­ery from a fin­ger in­jury sus­tained in the se­ries against In­dia last month.

«As we stat­ed be­fore, we are look­ing to broad­en the pool of play­ers and we have de­cid­ed to give Sin­clair an op­por­tu­ni­ty in the CG Unit­ed ODI Se­ries against New Zealand,» said chief se­lec­tor, the Most Ho­n­ourable Desmond Haynes.

«He has been in the sys­tem for a while and was al­so in the ‘A Team’ to play against Bangladesh ‘A’ in the up­com­ing se­ries. We be­lieve with his calm ap­proach and skills he will do well in the match­es against New Zealand.»

West In­dies will clash with the Black Caps on Au­gust 17, 19 and 21 – all three match­es set to be played un­der lights at sto­ried Kens­ing­ton Oval.

The se­ries, part of the CC ODI Su­per League, will be crit­i­cal for West In­dies as they chase au­to­mat­ic qual­i­fi­ca­tion for next year’s World Cup in In­dia.

West In­dies and New Zealand have shared the last 13 ODIs, both sides win­ning six match­es apiece, but the Caribbean side were swept 3-0 in the last bi­lat­er­al se­ries five years ago.

«New Zealand is a very good crick­et­ing na­tion, and this will be a very com­pet­i­tive se­ries,» Haynes con­tin­ued.

«We have the con­fi­dence in the play­ers se­lect­ed that they will do very well. This is the last se­ries of the in­ter­na­tion­al sea­son at home, and it would be good to end with some sol­id per­for­mances as we con­tin­ue to build to­wards the ICC World Cup in In­dia next year.»

West In­dies en­ter the New Zealand se­ries on the back of three suc­ces­sive re­sound­ing 3-0 clean sweeps at the hands of Pak­istan, Bangladesh and In­dia.

SQUAD – Nicholas Pooran (cap­tain), Shai Hope (vice cap­tain), Shamarh Brooks, Kea­cy Car­ty, Shim­ron Het­my­er, Ja­son Hold­er, Akeal Ho­sein, Alzarri Joseph, Bran­don King, Kyle May­ers, Gu­dakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Jay­den Seales, Kevin Sin­clair

Match­es

At Kens­ing­ton Oval, Bar­ba­dos (Start time 2 pm)

Wednes­day: 1st CG Unit­ed ODI

Au­gust 19: 2nd CG Unit­ed ODI

Au­gust 21: 3rd CG Unit­ed ODI

