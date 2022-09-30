Sinanan: $450m now set aside for road repair works

Works Minister Rohan Sinanan says the Government «got licks» over its failure to repair roads but is assuring that $450 million is now available to repair secondary roads across the country.
Already, repairs have started along Pluck Road, San Francique, where the entire road collapsed recently, cutting off access between San Francique and Siparia.
Near the 96km mark along Chatham Road in Cedros, the road has also caved in badly, creating single-lane traffic.
Major slippages have also been identified along Cochrane Village, Guapo; St Julien Road, Princes Town; Moruga Road near Cachipe, Gran Chemin and Rock River; Papourie Road, Upper Barrackpore; Hillview Road, Claxton Bay and Lengua Road, Realize Road and St Croix Road, Princes Town. The Southern Main Road, heading to Icacos, is also in dire need of repairs, as the area near the Great Lagoon is sinking.
But speaking at the opening of the San Fernando Walkover yesterday, Minister Sinanan said roadworks will continue now that $200 million has been injected into the Secondary Road and Rehabilitation Company (SRRC).
He said road repair was a priority of the Government, noting that 300 road projects were completed this year.
Asked which roads will be prioritised for repairs now that there was an additional allocation of funds, Sinanan said: «The minister doesn’t decide which road is prioritised, there is a system for that and we use data.»
He added: «Yes, we got a lot of licks on the condition of the road. Based on the allocation we got, we did 300 road projects. This year, we will assess the locations and the technical team will determine which roads will be fixed.»
Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi, under whose purview the SRRC falls, defended the poor maintenance of the nation’s roads.
«We are now coming off the back of COVID with a $13 to $14 billion deficit. We could not attend to roads in the manner of secondary roads before now. We are aggregating the data. It’s a combination effort in terms of info flowing from the Ministry of Works, Ministry of Rural Development, PURE and the 14 regional corporations,» Al-Rawi said.
He also explained that the PURE Unit had access to $250 million to be used to pave roads.
«The PURE allocation, by the way of off-budget borrowing, is $250 million, in addition to monies allocated there. So, there is a significant pool of money now to fix roads,» Al-Rawi said.
The establishment of the SRRC has been condemned by the Opposition. Currently, secondary road works are handled by three organisations–the Rural Development Company, regional corporations under the Ministry of Local Government and PURE, which falls under the Ministry of Works.
However, deputy UNC leader Dr Roodal Moonilal said the SRRC was a duplication of services and will be an avenue for corruption.
