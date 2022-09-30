Sinanan: $450m now set aside for road repair works

Entornointeligente.com /

Works Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan says the Gov­ern­ment «got licks» over its fail­ure to re­pair roads but is as­sur­ing that $450 mil­lion is now avail­able to re­pair sec­ondary roads across the coun­try.

Al­ready, re­pairs have start­ed along Pluck Road, San Fran­cique, where the en­tire road col­lapsed re­cent­ly, cut­ting off ac­cess be­tween San Fran­cique and Siparia.

Near the 96km mark along Chatham Road in Ce­dros, the road has al­so caved in bad­ly, cre­at­ing sin­gle-lane traf­fic.

Ma­jor slip­pages have al­so been iden­ti­fied along Cochrane Vil­lage, Guapo; St Julien Road, Princes Town; Moru­ga Road near Cachipe, Gran Chemin and Rock Riv­er; Pa­pourie Road, Up­per Bar­rack­pore; Hillview Road, Clax­ton Bay and Lengua Road, Re­al­ize Road and St Croix Road, Princes Town. The South­ern Main Road, head­ing to Ica­cos, is al­so in dire need of re­pairs, as the area near the Great La­goon is sink­ing.

But speak­ing at the open­ing of the San Fer­nan­do Walkover yes­ter­day, Min­is­ter Sinanan said road­works will con­tin­ue now that $200 mil­lion has been in­ject­ed in­to the Sec­ondary Road and Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion Com­pa­ny (SR­RC).

He said road re­pair was a pri­or­i­ty of the Gov­ern­ment, not­ing that 300 road projects were com­plet­ed this year.

Asked which roads will be pri­ori­tised for re­pairs now that there was an ad­di­tion­al al­lo­ca­tion of funds, Sinanan said: «The min­is­ter doesn’t de­cide which road is pri­ori­tised, there is a sys­tem for that and we use da­ta.»

He added: «Yes, we got a lot of licks on the con­di­tion of the road. Based on the al­lo­ca­tion we got, we did 300 road projects. This year, we will as­sess the lo­ca­tions and the tech­ni­cal team will de­ter­mine which roads will be fixed.»

Mean­while, Min­is­ter of Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Faris Al-Rawi, un­der whose purview the SR­RC falls, de­fend­ed the poor main­te­nance of the na­tion’s roads.

«We are now com­ing off the back of COVID with a $13 to $14 bil­lion deficit. We could not at­tend to roads in the man­ner of sec­ondary roads be­fore now. We are ag­gre­gat­ing the da­ta. It’s a com­bi­na­tion ef­fort in terms of in­fo flow­ing from the Min­istry of Works, Min­istry of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment, PURE and the 14 re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions,» Al-Rawi said.

He al­so ex­plained that the PURE Unit had ac­cess to $250 mil­lion to be used to pave roads.

«The PURE al­lo­ca­tion, by the way of off-bud­get bor­row­ing, is $250 mil­lion, in ad­di­tion to monies al­lo­cat­ed there. So, there is a sig­nif­i­cant pool of mon­ey now to fix roads,» Al-Rawi said.

The es­tab­lish­ment of the SR­RC has been con­demned by the Op­po­si­tion. Cur­rent­ly, sec­ondary road works are han­dled by three or­gan­i­sa­tions–the Rur­al De­vel­op­ment Com­pa­ny, re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions un­der the Min­istry of Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment and PURE, which falls un­der the Min­istry of Works.

How­ev­er, deputy UNC leader Dr Roodal Mooni­lal said the SR­RC was a du­pli­ca­tion of ser­vices and will be an av­enue for cor­rup­tion.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com